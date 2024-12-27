Letters to the Editor: Voters’ support of a would-be dictator is a sad commentary on the country

Supporters of Donald Trump watch returns at an election night party in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 6.

To the editor: One letter writer claims that Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election because the Democrats weren’t clear-eyed about the party’s failings and Harris’ “shortcomings.” (“The leader of the Democratic Party? Not Kamala Harris,” letters, Dec. 23)

Another claims that the majority of voters didn’t want Harris to win because they wanted someone “who would respond to a question in fewer than 500 words.” Does that writer think President-elect Donald Trump responds to any question in fewer than thousands of words that have no context and do not form complete sentences?

It is not that Americans didn’t want a Black woman for president. Rather, it appears that Trump voters prefer a would-be dictator who will allow them to show their true colors, and they love him for that.

What a sad commentary on our current and future civilization.

Sherry Brewer, Sherman Oaks