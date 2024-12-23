Letters to the Editor: The leader of the Democratic Party? Not Kamala Harris

To the editor: It would be naive to believe that neither sexism nor racism played a role in Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat last month. But talk of her as the titular leader of the Democratic Party or a potential candidate for another office requires that Democrats be clear-eyed — first about the party’s failings, and second about Harris’ shortcomings. (“For many Black women, Kamala Harris’ defeat felt like a betrayal. Now what?” column, Dec. 18)

Sticking to what has been its path since at least Bill Clinton, the Democratic Party continues to love humanity but not do so well with a lot of people. Now it’s even losing the ethnic minorities it took for granted.

As for Harris’ shortcomings, the quick succession of shifting campaign themes — first it was “joy” (which was really just relief), then “it’s all about abortion,” and finally “Donald Trump is a fascist” — demonstrated that she was no better a nominee in 2024 than when she was the first to get out of the campaign in 2019. She should head for private life.

Democrats must do far more than merely work on their “messaging.” Messaging is just the TV jingle, the label on the dog food can.

In other words, the election was not a “betrayal” — not of women or Black voters in general. While it is unclear that anyone could have beaten Trump under the circumstances in 2024, the result must not be dismissed as a one-off.

David Van Iderstine, Los Angeles

To the editor: Yes, what Teja Smith and other Black women leaders feel is genuine. But we need to remember Harris came within 1.5 percentage points of winning the popular vote, and that was because of people like Smith who have lead us with understanding, morality and goodness.

I’m a 78-year-old white woman who follows their lead. My husband and I donated money to the campaign, worked phone banks and went door to door. When this election was lost, we felt like the arc of justice had crashed at our feet.

But my friends reminded me that we must continue the fight, and maybe the arc is longer than we assumed.

On Nov. 11, we attended a family reunion. We all worked hard for this election and were heartbroken. We eventually decided there are ways to accomplish or work toward our goals within our communities.

Our nation needs to get to the end of the journey. To people like Smith, I say: Please do not abandon your leadership, because we need you.

Cheryl Younger, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is not that Americans of any race won’t vote for a Black woman for president. It is just that they didn’t want the woman who was actually running.

The majority wanted someone who was nominated, not anointed. They wanted someone who would respond to a question in fewer than 500 words.

Harris’ whole campaign message could be summed up as, “If you liked President Biden, you’ll love me.” The majority didn’t like either one.

John Weber, Pomona