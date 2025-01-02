Letters to the Editor: California’s piers are imperiled. Will we take climate change seriously now?

To the editor: Your article on California piers imperiled by climate change quotes a researcher as saying, “There’s limited resources, and we have to think strategically about what are we going to protect?”

This thinking has to encompass the reality that humans are not taking climate change seriously. Yes, millions of us are, but billions are not.

It has been recommended that people stop using fossil fuels, but that’s not working too well. The failure of this relatively easy task doesn’t bode well for any other rational thought on the matter.

Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad

To the editor: The destruction of California piers by storms exacerbated by climate change raises the question — why have these piers in the first place?

The piers evolved from commercial shipping use to entertainment for the public. If piers will continue to be destroyed by nature and if millions are spent to rebuild them, why bother spending public funds to maintain them?

Bob Ladendorf, Los Angeles

To the editor: The loss of California piers may not seem to some to be such a big deal in the big scheme of things. But this is just one symptom of our perilous future if we don’t control the warming of the Earth by our burning of fossil fuels.

There is overwhelming scientific evidence of the perils of additional warning of the Earth. Hurricanes Helene and Milton, supercharged by climate change, were just two recent examples.

If you haven’t yet been personally harmed by climate change, don’t be complacent — it will come for you, your children and your grandchildren.

We need both Republican and Democratic voters to vigorously demand that their congressional representatives take urgently needed actions to control climate change. Representatives, listen to voters.

Jack Holtzman and Irwin Rubenstein, San Diego