Letters to the Editor: No one should be rich enough to influence politics globally

To the editor: Does anybody else consider it outrageous that one man seems to have the ability not only to control politics in his own country, but also to influence countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany? (“U.K. leader Starmer slams ‘lies and misinformation’ after attacks from Elon Musk,” Jan. 6)

It should not be possible for one person to be so rich that he can actually do this.

We need either democratic oversight of social media platforms — similar to the Federal Communications Commission’s old Fairness Doctrine — or else a financial system that prevents people from getting that rich. Which would you choose?

Douglas Marshall, Bell

To the editor: Elon Musk, in his German newspaper op-ed piece backing Germany’s far-right party, attempted to calm readers by saying that the far-right leader of the Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, had a same-sex partner (Sri Lankan, no less) and therefore could not possibly be like Adolf Hitler.

Yet in the most chilling part of his commentary, Musk described the party as “last spark of hope for this country” and said it would ensure “cultural integrity” and other key leadership goals that the AfD hopes will become the new reality of that country.

Cultural integrity? No, that doesn’t sound like Hitler at all.

Michele Adashek, Los Angeles