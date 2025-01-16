Letters to the Editor: Dear Jack Smith: Thank you for your bravery and persistence

Special counsel Jack Smith leaves after speaking about the indictment of Donald Trump at the Department of Justice in Washington on Aug. 1, 2023.

To the editor: I would like to address an open letter to Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who just resigned. (“Special counsel report says Trump would’ve been convicted for ‘unprecedented criminal effort’ in Jan. 6 case,” Jan. 14)

Thanks to you and your team for the courage, persistence and integrity you have shown in pursuing the federal cases against President-elect Donald Trump. Those cases covered election interference and the mishandling of classified documents. At least we now have the part of your report on election interference to read and ruminate on.

You and your team had to navigate those executive privilege claims, a seemingly complicit and deliberately befogging federal judge in Florida and a delaying U.S. Supreme Court, all of which further complicated your work and the chance for swift and fair justice.

My daughter tells me to not be discouraged that you may never see this letter, because the universe will hear it. Universe be damned — I want you to know how much I appreciate what you’ve accomplished.

Barbara M. Vangsness, Cerritos