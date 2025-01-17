Letters to the Editor: Trump should come to L.A. to see the brotherhood and unity on display

Volunteers distribute food, water, clothing, toiletries and other items to victims of the Eaton fire in Pasadena on Jan. 15.

To the editor: The front page of the Jan. 15 Los Angeles Times featured articles all related to the fires in and around Los Angeles. The second page featured two long narratives about President-elect Donald Trump.

These are the two largest news stories in our city, and they should be. That said, I suggest that the city and county of Los Angeles invite Trump on a pre-inauguration visit to Southern California — not to survey the damages, but to witness the people of these resilient cities reaching out to one another to offer help.

People are doing everything from giving shelter to providing pet food. These stories are inspiring, and they should fly solidly into the face of Trump, who ran his campaign by sewing the seeds of distrust and fear.

Advertisement

Right now, we are not buying that in L.A. Instead, there is brotherhood that can be easily found in this caring place. Trump needs to see that. After his visit, he should refer to what is going on here in his inaugural address.

What is transpiring in this great city is truly inspirational. We Angelenos are also Americans who stand up for one another, regardless of our differences.

Steven Schilling, Sierra Madre