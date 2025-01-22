Letters to the Editor: Trump’s inauguration: ‘Buckle up and buckle down. The oligarchy is here’

To the editor: For a decade now, licensed psychotherapists such as me have been sounding the alarm on President Trump. Make no mistake about it: He meets the full diagnostic criteria for antisocial personality disorder (also known as sociopathy) and is a malignant narcissist. This is the exact psychological profile of cult leaders and dictators. (“Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 47th president, capping historic comeback,” Jan. 20)

Despite this, voters have chosen him twice now over highly qualified women of character.

As a trauma therapist who has dedicated my life to ending cycles of abuse, I will never forgive those in power who not only failed to protect us by acquitting Trump after he was impeached for inciting an insurrection, but have also elevated him back to power for their own personal gain by using gaslighting and propaganda.

I’d say I don’t understand how something like this could happen, but as a clinician who has extensively studied personality disorders and cults, I actually understand completely.

For megalomaniacs, infiltrating our government is simply a means to amass extreme wealth and power. So unless you’re someone in a position of immense wealth, power and privilege who stands to benefit from this administration, buckle up and buckle down. The oligarchy is here.

Lara Lisbe, Encino

To the editor: Trump’s inauguration ceremony was about what I expected from Trump. He hasn’t really changed so much in attitude as he has in volume. He’s the same person he was in 2017 (and in 2000, and in 1989, and farther back).

But this time, he knows a hell of a lot more about the environment in the “arena” and the political habits and practices of some of its more famous veteran “gladiators.”

I was not impressed by anything Trump said during his inaugural address, nor by the fact that there were about a dozen individuals seated to the left of Trump (who probably didn’t want to be there) who refused to stand up to applaud anything (because they are sore losers or simply sick of him).

Anyway, to me, it was a big “whatever.”

No, what impressed me was what Carrie Underwood did when it appeared that something had gone wrong with the sound system: She did what she came to do and sang anyway. Underwood’s talent and determination spoke to me of what makes us, Americans, different from everyone else.

I think that’s something to be proud of.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

To the editor: In his pre-inauguration column, Doyle McManus wrote, “Trump’s first inaugural speech was ‘American carnage.’ He has said this one is different.”

We had hoped as much. Here is what could have been:

“Ladies and gentlemen: First, I will thank President Biden for the strong economy he has left us, and for the overall strength of our great country and for the leadership he has demonstrated the past four years.

“We are a great nation, but we face challenges. Ongoing climate change and its effects, economic difficulties for too many people, healthcare — these, along with continuing strife around the world, have been with us for many years. We will work to continue the progress that past administrations have made.

“I know that America has been divided, too many of us following our own separate sources of information. I know that I have been much of the cause of that and I pledge to you all that I will work in the coming years to stop that, to bring us all together to face the future as one great people. I ask that you all join our administration in that effort.

“Thank you, and may God bless the United States and its people and all the other countries of the world.”

Paul Cooley, Culver City

To the editor: Having just read a transcript of Trump’s inaugural address, I am awestruck by one thing.

“America first” is all and only about taking. Taking the Gulf of Mexico. Taking away gender identity. Taking every resource we can from the Earth. Taking more money from foreign nations (tariffs). Taking the Panama Canal. Taking away incentives for electric cars.

Giving has been erased as we, one of the richest nations on Earth, carry our flag onto new horizons. We are better than this.

Neil Granitz, Long Beach