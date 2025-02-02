Letters to the Editor: Trump owes D.C. plane crash families an apology for his political rant

To the editor: I believe that President Trump owes an apology to the families of the passengers and crew of the commercial airliner, as well as the families of the crew of the Army helicopter, who were the victims of a midair crash in our nation’s capital. (“Trump speculates and blames his predecessor as probe into deadly midair collision begins,” Jan. 30)

Trump began admirably with a condolence speech from the White House. But instead of stopping with words of comfort for all those affected by this national tragedy, within 24 hours of the crash he proceeded to turn it into a political speech.

The moment called only for compassion.

Lance Poldberg, Lake Elsinore

To the editor: Just when I think Trump has reached a new low, he goes lower.

He began his news conference Thursday with a moment of silence for the victims of Wednesday’s deadly plane crash in Washington. Good start.

Then, rather than offer condolences and indicate that the crash will be thoroughly investigated, he launched into blaming diversity hiring for the crash, stating the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration was recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities and more under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative.

Really? Based on what evidence? It is too soon to speculate on the cause. What kind of leader lays blame on groups of people before any investigation has even begun?

Maybe Trump should have consulted actual experts in aviation before opening his mouth.

Pam Hobson, Big Bear Lake, Calif.

To the editor: Were I to counsel the president after the recent plane crash, I might say the following:

Mr. President, all your common sense notwithstanding, supposing a Black transgender woman was either flying the Army helicopter or working as an air traffic controller, is it possible that she was doing either of those jobs because after rigorous training and experience, she was judged qualified by her superiors?

Or regardless of expertise, do you really think someone more interested in diversity than safety just gave her the position because of her ethnicity and gender?

Common sense, sir?

Richard Roswell, Burbank