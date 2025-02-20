Letters to the Editor: I’ve seen how landlords are worsening the animal shelter crisis

A dog waiting for adoption at the Chesterfield Square / South LA animal shelter in 2022.

To the editor: One of your letter writers mentioned the names of dogs recently killed in local shelters. Landlords and rental corporations are helping to kill the these animals in our underfunded shelters.

For example, at a rental unit advertised as “pet friendly,” we were told that our two cats would cost us a surcharge of $70 per cat, per month. For dogs, the surcharge was $85.

Since there is no law preventing such gouging, the landlords fill their pockets while deserving shelter animals that might be kept or adopted are killed at the taxpayers’ expense.

The slaughter of these innocent animals must stop.

Irene Oppenheim, West Hollywood