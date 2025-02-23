Letters to the Editor: Trump’s Ukraine lie is the biggest disgrace yet of his second term

To the editor: It is difficult to say which of President Trump’s actions in the last month has been the most offensive. Allowing Elon Musk access to citizens’ private information was shocking, but the saddest and most offensive deed of all has to be his assertion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky started the war with Russia when the whole world knows otherwise.

For three years, we’ve been following the tragic losses of life and property in Ukraine, praying that the carnage and Russian aggression would stop.

Ukraine is a country that dared to act independently, endeavoring to enter into Western alliances — a goal that brought with it untold sacrifice and tragedy. That Trump would fabricate a different narrative, even going so far to say that Zelensky’s approval rating was at 4% (when in reality it’s above 50%, higher than Trump’s), is an insult to the intelligence of Americans as well as the watchful allies of Ukraine in Europe.

Advertisement

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: Trump blaming the start of the Ukrainian-Russian war on Zelensky is a lot like blaming slaves for slavery or maybe saying rape victims need to be better behaved.

It’s so stupid that it’s beyond laughable, and it demonstrates for the umpteenth time that the man in the White House will say just about anything (except for “I’m sorry” or “I was wrong”).

Even more bizarre? There are people so unsophisticated that they’ll believe anything that comes out of the mouth of a pathological liar.

Advertisement

Next, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will blame the war on DEI.

Thomas Boyd, Diamond Bar

..

To the editor: We’re missing what may be the critical causal element of Trump’s animosity toward Ukraine — Zelensky’s refusal in 2019 to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.

That, along with Trump’s well-documented thirst for revenge against any personal slight or refusal to do his bidding, is entirely sufficient to explain why he is now eager to see Ukraine disappear down the maw of the Russian bear.

Trump’s bromance with fellow autocrat Putin is mere icing on the cake.

Chuck Almdale, North Hills