Letters to the Editor: Dump the California Coastal Commission for federal fire aid? No way

To the editor: The best thing that the state’s voters and then-Gov. Jerry Brown did in 1976 for California’s present and future generations was to create and empower the California Coastal Commission. We gave it the authority to protect our precious, beautiful coastline from those individuals and businesses who would harm it for their own gain or who wish to block public access to our beaches, which all of us have a right to enjoy. (“Top Trump aide says conditions on federal aid to L.A. will target California Coastal Commission,” Feb. 21)

In 2016, columnist Steve Lopez wrote a vivid and compelling series of articles as he traveled the length of our whole magnificent coast. He wanted to see for himself and report to us readers about what a marvel it is now and should remain.

No government interference at any level is warranted to mess with the best protection we have of what makes California great again, and again, and again.

Beth Wagner Brust, San Diego

To the editor: This would be funny if it weren’t so predictably self-centered. Withholding federal disaster relief for L.A. fire damage unless the California Coastal Commission is defunded can only be the prelude to one or more Trump oceanside hotels.

Having twice lived on the beach in Malibu, I know what a pain and an unreasonable task-master the commission can be. But in the choice between Trump and the deep blue sea, I choose the California Coastal Commission.

Andrew E. Rubin, Los Angeles