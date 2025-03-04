Letters to the Editor: The employees were as good as the pancakes at Original Pantry Cafe

The Original Pantry Cafe is seen the day after its closure on Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

Even after a century, the closing of the Original Pantry Cafe comes too soon (“The Original Pantry Cafe closes after over 100 years,” March 3). When the iconic downtown establishment closed its doors Sunday, a part of Los Angeles history was lost.

I stand in solidarity with the staff and their union for fighting for stability and job security. Such a shame that an agreement couldn’t be reached, but again, we see that profit triumphed over people. The dedicated and hardworking staff and servers, many of whom worked there for decades, made the restaurant what it was.

For my family, the Original Pantry was a staple. My dad had been a patron for over 50 years, and he made me a regular for the past 20. Like countless Angelenos and tourists, I’ll miss the Pantry’s pancakes, portions and, most of all, the people.

Tyler Renner, San Diego