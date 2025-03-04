Letters to the Editor: Why is USC, located in L.A. of all places, capitulating to Trump on diversity?

To the Editor: I am not a USC alumna, but I am moved to write because the university’s craven actions regarding diversity, equity and inclusion have stained the reputation of all Los Angeles residents (“USC scrubs DEI from some webpages as Trump cracks down on campus diversity programs,” Feb. 28).

The city’s diversity and commitment to social justice is its superpower. As a university that is linked in the minds of many to this city, USC has higher standards to maintain.

Speaking of standards, the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism’s actions stand out as particularly egregious because they undermine its mission. The school is not upholding standards of journalistic excellence when it obfuscates language and a top administrator and faculty member refuse to speak to the press.

USC has bowed to authoritarian pressure by “obeying in advance.” It can and must do better for the sake of our city and all of the good it represents.

Janine Perron, Los Angeles

I was angered but not surprised when I read about USC capitulating to President Trump’s anti-DEI tyranny. But without even a direct threat, USC administrators fear an artificial intelligence scrubber might notice their DEI-speak and drain the college of some unknown amount of federal funding.

Please. Is this the journalistic and scholastic leadership students should expect in 2025? If USC wants to continue to be one of the most respected journalism schools in the nation, it should put down this cowardice, stand up to Trump and “Fight On.”

Carrie Poppy, Los Angeles

The writer earned a master’s in journalism from USC in 2015.

To the editor: President Trump hates diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s wasteful spending and, heaven forbid, might bring “different” people to the table. USC, in response, scrubs some references to DEI.

Remember when your mom told you to clean your room and you did it in record time? That’s because all of your stuff went under your bed.

USC can openly stop making a display of its commitment to DEI. Unless Trump requires a mind wipe, USC staff and administrators can still follow DEI guidelines; they just don’t have to advertise it. Trump will never look under the bed.

Pat Conwell, La Mesa

