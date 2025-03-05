Letters to the Editor: From DOGE and Panama to the NIH and Russia, readers react to Trump’s address

To the editor: President Trump trumpeted how much he has done since his inauguration (“Trump vows to press ahead on reshaping America in speech to Congress as Democrats register dissent,” March 4). But, unfortunately, the volume of action is not matched by careful consideration. Many of the actions he and the Department of Government Efficiency have taken have needed to be walked back, corrected or reversed by the courts. I think the American people deserve an administration that gives more priority to considering the impact of its actions than it does to the speed and volume of those actions.

Ken Ziskin, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: After watching Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, two things are immediately obvious: The United States of America is the greatest country on the face of the Earth and the adults are back in charge in Washington.

Michael Murphy, San Pedro

..

To the editor: As a college professor, I focus on identifying teachable moments outside the classroom. Trump’s address was a grand slam of teachable moments of cruelty, malevolence, bullying and arrogance. These assertions misdirect the growth and development of our youth.

Advertisement

Kevin Anthony, Studio City

..

To the editor: The 13-year-old brain cancer survivor lauded by Trump undoubtedly benefited from work done by those at the National Institutes of Health. Left unmentioned was that the NIH was among the agencies cut up by Elon Musk’s chainsaw.

Hideo Karatsu, Long Beach

..

To the editor: All in all, the evening was all one could possibly expect from a Trump spectacle, which it was. And yet I almost missed the presence of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) sitting behind him, waiting to tear up his speech. No, Pelosi was sitting in the gallery with the rest of the glum-faced Democrats, never standing, never applauding. Judging from her facial expression, she actually appeared to be in distress, as did a number of the Democrats. Are they upset about what is happening or what is still to come? Maybe both.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: President Trump said that he was taking back the Panama Canal. What will happen if Mexico decides to take back the Gadsden Purchase, which gave the U.S. portions of what are now Arizona and New Mexico in 1854? And, what if Russia decides to take back Seward’s Folly, the deal where it sold Alaska to the U.S. in 1867?

Advertisement

Stephen Darling, Long Beach

..

To the editor: I figured it out: The Republicans’ relationship to Trump is like someone in an abusive relationship. The person knows it is bad, yet they refuse to accept it and hope that the abuser will do better, yet it never happens. Democrats are like their best friend, warning them of the nature of the abuser, yet they refuse to listen to the truth.

Stephen Mirkin, North Hollywood

