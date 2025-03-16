Advertisement
Letters to Editor: Greenland takes a stand for independence, but don’t expect that to stop Trump

Greenland's independence movement did well in recent elections.
Student researchers from New York University sit on a rock overlooking the Helheim glacier in Greenland in 2022.
(Associated Press)

To the editor: If President Trump is so keen on purchasing Greenland for national security, international security, resources or whatever, why doesn’t he consider procuring Ukraine and achieve all three in the bargain (“Greenland’s election winners stand against Trump’s wish to take control of the island,” March 12)? Think NATO member countries would agree?

Steve Baldel, Corona

To the editor: Is there some reason that America has to be first? I am very comfortable with America being equal with our neighbors and allies. It feels arrogant and obnoxious to rename the Gulf of Mexico and suggest we need to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Saul Saladow, Los Angeles

