Letters to Editor: Greenland takes a stand for independence, but don’t expect that to stop Trump

To the editor: If President Trump is so keen on purchasing Greenland for national security, international security, resources or whatever, why doesn’t he consider procuring Ukraine and achieve all three in the bargain (“Greenland’s election winners stand against Trump’s wish to take control of the island,” March 12)? Think NATO member countries would agree?

Steve Baldel, Corona

..

To the editor: Is there some reason that America has to be first? I am very comfortable with America being equal with our neighbors and allies. It feels arrogant and obnoxious to rename the Gulf of Mexico and suggest we need to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Saul Saladow, Los Angeles