Removing Looney Tunes archive from Max is, in the phrasing favored by Daffy Duck, ‘dethpicable’

To the editor: I need a “Yikes!” sign. I write to echo Robert Lloyd’s sentiments about the removal of classic Warner Bros. animated shorts from Max (“‘Looney Tunes’ has been removed from Max. This is why it feels like an attack.” March 18). It’s an outrage. It’s calamitous. It is nothing short of “dethpicable.” You don’t take the Mona Lisa down to make room for Keith Haring paintings. You build a bigger museum. Sheesh.

Andrew Hill Newman, South Carthay

..

To the editor: I can relate to the sadness of losing those classic cartoons, but we have found them on MeTV Toons on Spectrum. We spent a recent night watching nothing but cartoons dating from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, most of which starred the iconic Mel Blanc. Best night of TV since we were kids!

D.K. Czajkowski, Burbank