Letters to the Editor: If Democrats had inadvertently leaked battle plans, there would have been hell to pay

To the editor: Imagine if, under the Biden administration, war plans got leaked to the Atlantic (“Trump officials share war plans in group chat that included a journalist,” March 24). Here’s what would have happened: Conservative media would have been calling for resignations across the board, starting with President Biden himself, and Republicans in Congress would have been holding hearings about it within days. But when this happens under the Trump administration, most of the media and the Democrats collectively shrug their shoulders and do nothing about it. Furthermore, Republicans don’t seem the least bit bothered. Why the double standard? For Democratic administrations, perfection is the expectation. On the other hand, ineptitude, incompetence and failure are what everyone expects from the Trump administration.

Nick Kobliska, Santa Clarita

To the editor: Isn’t this the same president who was pushing prison for Hillary Clinton for using her personal email in her secretary of State role? Also wondering if the Department of Justice, FBI or CIA will launch an investigation into this bush-league breach.

Robert Parra, Rowland Heights