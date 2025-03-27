Letters to the Editor: Dodgers force an error with fans by agreeing to visit the Trump White House

To the editor: “Dem Bums,” my Dodgers, have broken my heart many a season (“Dodgers will visit President Trump and the White House to celebrate World Series title,” March 25). But never like this. How could the team of Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax and Fernando Valenzuela visit this president, whose cruelty, racism and divisiveness is actively seeking to destroy all that the Dodgers have always embraced — the beautiful diversity of America herself? A lifelong fan of over 70 years is ashamed of you.

Jane Rosen, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I just read that the Dodgers are going to visit President Trump in the White House to honor their World Series victory. I’ve been a Dodger fanatic since I was a kid in 1963. This is the first time the Dodgers have outraged me enough to protest. Talk about not understanding their fan base! I never thought the Dodgers would support an authoritarian, divisive, wannabe dictator. What’s next, a visit to see Russian President Vladimir Putin? Manager Dave Roberts calls it a great honor. This is not an honor for the Dodgers; it’s legitimizing someone who never should have regained power.

Larry Wilson, Sierra Madre

..

To the editor: The Los Angeles Dodgers need to take a stand and respectfully decline the administration’s invitation for all the reasons we are all well aware of, including the Department of Defense’s decision to remove — and then republish — an online article detailing Robinson’s history of military service.

Advertisement

B.R. Ball, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I’m still waiting for the Dodgers to compensate the families evicted when their stadium was built.

Warren Mullisen, Culver City