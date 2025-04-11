Bald eagle chicks Sunny and Gizmo shine a light in a dark time for conservationists

To the editor: All those many devotees of the life and times of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow and their stalwart attempts to bring offspring into this cruel world are overjoyed to know of and even view the progress of their now-named chicks (“Meet Sunny and Gizmo, Big Bear’s newest bald eagle residents,” April 2). This is something to applaud in a dark political time, when much of our natural world is being intensely challenged by the administration’s financial cuts to services that attempt to address the serious concerns of biodiversity loss, climate change and the harms of big agriculture on our stressed land, water and air resources.

It is tempting to fall into fatalism when it comes to recognizing that most of our current practices are unsustainable and the hopes that these immediate glaring needs not only will not be addressed but will be willfully ignored by our Legislature. Most of those in the population who profoundly care about these issues and support measurable change in these areas and support continuing robust conservation and scientific research can only continue to plead with our government officials that our votes will count in the next election.

Meanwhile, the good news about the naming of the bald eagle chicks might inspire young people to join this fight for a better future for all creatures great and small and for our imperiled Earth itself.

Advertisement

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: We love reading about Jackie and Shadow. They represent hope and better times for the world.

Ann Cressman, Laguna Niguel

