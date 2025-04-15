Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: They aren’t native but nothing says L.A. quite like palm trees

Palm trees and a classic street lamp in Pasadena.
(Marcus Jones / stock.adobe.com)

To the editor: In her Sunday article about Los Angeles and its iconic palm trees (“Palm trees are about as L.A. as it gets. But is it time to bid them a frond farewell?”), Patt Morrison wrote, “It’s universally known. Put a palm tree on it; it must be L.A.” How right she is. Years ago, when I was a copywriter at a Los Angeles ad agency, I traveled to our New York office for business. I met with a creative team there, and when they found out I was from L.A., they shared a little trick of theirs. If they wanted to shoot a commercial in L.A., all they had to do — regardless of the concept — was include a couple images of palm trees in the frames of the storyboard. If the client bought the idea, they knew they were going to L.A.

David George, Costa Mesa

