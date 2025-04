The seven principal heroes of the Trojan War, from left to right, Menelaus, Paris, Diomedes, Ulysses, Nestor, Achilles and Agamemnon, in an illustration by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein from an 1842 book.

To the editor: It surprises me that Jesse Browner doesn’t consider President Trump as Paris in his “Iliad” analogy (“If Trump were one of the rogues from Homer’s ‘Iliad,’ which would he be?” April 13). Paris is born on a golden throne, reaps the profits of his illicit behavior and is never brought to justice.

Ralph Tropf, Los Angeles