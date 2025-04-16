Letters to the Editor: Refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. shows that anyone can be ‘disappeared’

To the editor: As Americans, we should all be outraged at President Trump’s feigned helplessness in not arranging for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return from the El Salvador prison where he is mistakenly incarcerated (“Salvadoran president says he won’t return man wrongly deported from U.S.,” April 14). This unchecked power ratchets up the fear that our government can disappear anyone who displeases it in any way.

Bob Walter, Sierra Madre

To the editor: Trump’s claim that he has no power to force a sovereign country to return the wrongly deported Abrego Garcia to the United States is preposterous. All Trump would have to do is to threaten to withhold our foreign aid, and Abrego Garcia would be on a plane back to the U.S. in hours.

Gary Vogt, Menifee, Calif.

To the editor: There is no doubt that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele would return Abrego Garcia if Trump asked him. But then the president of the United States would have to admit he and his administration made a mistake. Clearly that is too much to ask, so Abrego Garcia is left in an impossible situation. It would have been so simple to say, “my bad,” and bring the man home, but our cruel and depraved president is not capable of such behavior.

Patricia Koch, Long Beach

To the editor: It’s sad because the resolution of this injustice was right there in front of everyone. President Bukele, welcome to your new temporary home, the Oval Office.

Joe Kevany, Mount Washington

To the editor: The government should at the very least support this man’s family for the rest of their lives. Money will not make up for the loss of a husband and father but it will help their living circumstances. Money is the only language Trump understands.

Lorraine Knopf, Santa Monica

To the editor: Sixty-five years ago, when I was 13, my father told me to always stand up when you shake another man’s hand. That’s always been the first rule in business. Maybe these leaders advisers need to have a refresher course in etiquette?

Scott Snyder, Orange County

To the editor: Am I the only one horrified by the administration’s use of this Orwellian euphemism, “administrative error,” to describe kidnapping and incarceration in a foreign gulag? I can understand this occurring in the former Soviet Union, in Nazi Germany or in today’s China or North Korea. But here in America? The country with the Constitution and Bill of Rights? This cannot be happening here, can it?

Tom Brayton, Long Beach

