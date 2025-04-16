Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: ‘The intense hatred of Trump by the left swings between infantile and deranged’

A man in dark suit and red tie gestures with his hand as he speaks at a lectern with a purple sign that says Trump 2024
President Trump at a Philadelphia campaign appearance in 2024.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

To the editor: It has been nothing but gravy since Jan. 20 watching the Democratic Party and the liberal left implode, all the while sanctimoniously cloaking themselves as the defenders of democracy. What we are all seeing is democracy in action. We, the People of the United States, elected President Trump to get things done after the previous four years of babbling, cackling ineptitude.

The intense hatred of Trump by the left swings between infantile and deranged, and borders on pathological. Rush Limbaugh used to say liberalism is a disease and conservatism is the cure. I couldn’t agree more. I expect more gravy on my grits in the next four years.

Michael Murphy, San Pedro

