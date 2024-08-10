Letters to the Editor: Tim Walz is the ‘white male ally’ progressive women need

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz campaign at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan on Wednesday.

To the editor: On Tuesday, America was introduced to Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The Times also recently introduced its readers to 92-year-old reproductive rights activist, Bill Baird. As an 86-year-old, strongly feminist woman, I now see the need to update my thinking on who impedes progress.

Since the 1960s, Baird has plain-spokenly fought for reproductive rights. On Tuesday, when he and Vice President Harris appeared together in Philadelphia, Walz told us the story of his and his wife’s use of in-vitro fertilization to have their daughter Hope. He called out Republicans’ insistence on controlling women’s medical choices, plainly stating, “Mind your own damn business!”

I was suddenly struck by the need to modify my belief that white men are thwarting progress. My bet is there are hundreds of thousands of them ready to disprove this assumption.

Advertisement

I will add “white male ally” to my vocabulary. Electing Harris and Walz will further prove that we can unify over racial and gender divides.

Phyllis Owens, Chatsworth

..

To the editor: Harris has chosen progressive governor Walz as her running mate. Who knows, maybe Harris will look like a moderate standing next to him (I don’t think so).

Advertisement

There’s another bump in the euphoric momentum for the Harris campaign. “Bump” is actually the correct term, and it may last a few weeks. The problem with momentum is this, it cannot be maintained without a constant input of force.

In the next few weeks, Harris’ momentum is going to be eroded. What does Walz stand for? That’s simple: He’s a very progressive liberal. But he’s such a “nice guy.” Who cares?

What does Harris stand for? Well, right now that’s anyone’s guess. I believe Harris is even more of a progressive liberal than Walz, but she won’t be able to hide that forever.

Advertisement

That’s when the Harris-Walz ticket will start flying on fumes.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: “What a normal guy,” I thought when I watched Walz make his first appearance as Harris’ running mate.

I’d read a few facts about him and was surprised to learn that he and his wife, Gwen, struggled with infertility for seven years before having a successful pregnancy through IVF. Although he checks many boxes that make him seem like a regular guy and an appealing choice for vice president, I was taken aback that he would share this private, now public, information.

One thing is sure: Dealing with infertility requires persistence, tenacity and optimism. I know this from personal experience. He’s got my vote.

Susan Cross, Altadena

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Respectfully, I disagree with columnist Mark Z. Barabak that the choice of running mate doesn’t really make a difference in whether a presidential ticket wins or loses.

I recall how I really wanted to vote for Republican John McCain in 2008, until he chose Sarah Palin for vice president. She brought down his campaign.

I think Barabak is very wrong about how damaging a bad choice for vice president can be. And, I believe Walz is the right choice for these times.

Laura Norris, San Diego