Letters to the Editor: One reader calls it rich that Hollywood needs Trump’s help while another doesn’t like ‘ambassador’

To the editor: I found the article quite intriguing, informative and amusing (“Trump named Gibson, Stallone and Voight as ‘special ambassadors.’ Hollywood is still waiting for a call,” April 22). It’s ironic that many individuals in the film industry who labeled Trump a modern Hitler or a fascist leader are now seeking federal assistance and financial support from him. I believe that approximately 90% of people in the film industry did not vote for him in the recent election. Hollywood appears to have forgotten the adage, “Don’t bite the hand that might someday feed you.”

Norman Eagle, Palos Verdes Estates

..

To the editor: The president’s middle initial should be H, as in hypocrite. He is denying universities money because they have not cracked down on antisemitism, yet he has named Mel Gibson, known for making antisemitic remarks to a Jewish sheriff’s deputy in 2006, a “special ambassador.” So what’s next?

Pearl Dietz, La Quinta