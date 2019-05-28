L.A. County's juvenile facilities need leaders willing to fix a broken system

Although she went on in her speech to say she has come to approach corrections with compassion, her initial laugh line reveals a lot about the woman who runs the largest and highest-profile youth detention program in the world. As the guardian of thousands of youths from backgrounds saturated with trauma, McDonald should realize there is little room for humor in discussing her motivation, especially when she and her second in command over juveniles, Chief Deputy Probation Officer Sheila Mitchell, preside over a failing system.