Remember that stocking stuffer you bought in 2011? Amazon does

A decade ago, when you were buying “Eat, Pray, Love” and a pizza slicer shaped like the starship Enterprise, Amazon did not own Whole Foods. It did not sell an always-listening smart speaker that captures activity inside the four walls of your home. It did not offer a way for delivery workers to digitally open the smart lock to your front door through its Amazon Key setup. It did not, as it does now, take routine pictures of your porch where all deliveries are made. (You can opt out of that if you want.) It did not sell facial recognition technology to law enforcement agencies. Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would be moving into healthcare, too.