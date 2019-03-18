A 1963 Supreme Court decision transformed the U.S. justice system. Now it’s threatened

“If an obscure Florida convict named Clarence Earl Gideon had not sat down in prison with a pencil and paper to write a letter to the Supreme Court, and if the court had not taken the trouble to look for merit in that one crude petition … the vast machinery of American law would have gone on functioning undisturbed. But Gideon did write that letter, the court did look into his case … and the whole course of legal history has been changed.”