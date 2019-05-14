Holding Barr in contempt over the Mueller report is the definition of ‘dirty politics’

Trump should have abided by custom and released his returns, as past presidents have done and as he said he would. But the law says Congress can demand to see them. The law is a bad one prone to abuse, but the Trump administration will still have to comply. But in listening to Democrats explain why they want the returns, you can see how corrupting the desire to get Trump has become. On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) offered his reason for wanting the tax returns: To rub the truth in the faces of “the people who follow Mr. Trump, his base.” He wants them to say, “We’ve been had.” “I can’t wait for that to happen,” he added.