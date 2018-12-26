Going gray gave me a sense of freedom I didn’t even know I was seeking

From the moment we are born, we are judged by our appearance. Ignoring that judgment is difficult, even when we know we should. Women struggle to fit into jeans that are too tight, wear flats if heels would make us taller than our prom dates, fret over freckles. But hair — in any color, style or texture — is a category unto itself. We are constantly straightening it, curling it, cutting it, adding extensions to it, teasing it, spraying it, and don’t even get me started on how many bottles and jars of shampoos, conditioners and other hair products are littering my bathroom shelves.