The California earthquake drought is an opportunity. Will we take it?

We could continue to improve our new buildings. Right now most seismic building codes are designed to save lives, but with more changes we could also save the buildings. For an estimated 1% increase in construction costs, our new buildings would be repairable, not torn down, after an earthquake. Strengthening existing soft-first-story buildings (buildings with big openings like carports on the first floor, like the Northridge Meadows apartments that collapsed in 1994) across Southern California could mean that hundreds of thousands of families would be more likely to have a home they can still live in after the quake. How many more families could we protect?