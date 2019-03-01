Why don’t we ever hear the details of how white people evolve on racial issues?

A larger truth suggested but ignored in “Green Book” is that racism has distorted the outlook and behavior of whites not just in the South, but in the whole nation as well. Whites are not heroes or villains so much as they are the beneficiaries of an oppressive system created by fellow whites. The degree to which they acquiesce to that system, whether in 1962 or now, is the great untold story of the color line that rarely is examined. True, we don’t have a lot of models for such a story; America never really integrated, which means white people can often remain oblivious to racial divisions. They have few reasons to grapple with their own racial attitudes, to disassemble them and see where they fall on the spectrum. How alarming it would be to discover that even if you’re not a bona fide racist, your incremental evolution still leaves plenty of room for racist behavior — a far more common state, I suspect, than being either villain or hero.