Scientists are borrowing from dystopian sci-fi in a last-ditch effort to save coral reefs

Coral reefs — great, silent underwater ecosystems — are wellsprings of marine life, protectors of coastlines and anchors of a vast, global food chain. And they are on the front lines as our planet warms. Coral scientists were among the first to warn us that global warming was radically harming our seas and to call for curbing our ravenous appetite for fossil fuels. But it seems we weren’t listening. Now, they are once again in the vanguard, plotting out revolutionary measures — many of which could backfire in unexpected ways — to save our reefs, our planet and ourselves.