The Trump administration relishes lying to the public--and the census citizenship question is just the latest example

To the editor: Donald Trump and the Republican Party have a serious problem with truth and intellectual honesty. A few examples of made-up lies propagated by Trump and Republicans: global warming is a hoax, there is widespread voter fraud, tax cuts pay for themselves, and Barack Obama is a Muslim born in Kenya.
Now comes the made-up lie from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Department of Justice that the reason for the new citizenship question on the 2020 census is to enforce the Voting Rights Act. What is shocking and outrageous about the 5-4 Supreme Court decision is that the four conservative justices in the minority were willing to countenance such a blatant lie in order to further a racially motivated power grab by Republicans. That decision should have been 9-0.
When truth, principles, intellectual honesty, and credibility no longer have meaning or importance to the Republican Party, and the conservatives on the highest court in the land are also infected with this disease, I truly fear for our country and democracy.
Michael Asher, San Diego
