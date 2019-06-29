The Trump administration relishes lying to the public--and the census citizenship question is just the latest example

Now comes the made-up lie from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Department of Justice that the reason for the new citizenship question on the 2020 census is to enforce the Voting Rights Act. What is shocking and outrageous about the 5-4 Supreme Court decision is that the four conservative justices in the minority were willing to countenance such a blatant lie in order to further a racially motivated power grab by Republicans. That decision should have been 9-0.