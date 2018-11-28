Are some Latinos making life in the Trump era harder for darker-skinned people?

To the editor: The article about the “colorism” directed at darker-skinned Latinos, whites and Native Americans reflects that racism exists not only among whites.
As a Latino of Mexican descent, I have witnessed this baffling behavior. The ugly truth is that many Latinos have internalized the view that light hair and skin tone are inherently preferable. As if such an albatross conferred by birth weren't burden enough, the current tone set by a bigoted president emboldens those who view darker-skinned people as second-class humans.
Imagine the feeling, while taking a leisurely stroll with your wife and children, of being told to “go back to where you came from.” For someone like me, whose family has been in California for almost 125 years, such invective is confounding and demoralizing.
Latinos need to ask themselves if they contribute, through the behaviors and attitudes described in the article, to a toxic culture where opportunity and well-being are circumscribed by the shade of your skin.
Agustin Medina, South Pasadena
..
To the editor: This is not news — this bias has been going on for decades.
As a retired teacher who worked in South Los Angeles, I remember a conversation with a group of African American women decades ago. They were all lighter shades and they told me if any of them brought home a dark-shaded man and introduced him to their parents, there would be hell to pay.
I remember how shocked I was at the time to hear that.
So, it’s just nonsense to pin these feelings on President Trump or any of his followers. These biases have been present for many years.
Jeff Whitfield, Santa Ana
