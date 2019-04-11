Felicity Huffman shows politicians and other leaders the right way to apologize

To the editor: Though actress Felicity Huffman joins several other parents caught up in the college admissions scandal, and though I find her behavior appalling on several levels, she did one thing right.
She is a public figure who has admitted her wrongdoing, apologized, taken full responsibility for her actions and said she will accept the consequences.
Perhaps her behavior will serve as an example to those in government, the entertainment industry, religious organizations, schools and other institutions that affect daily life, where people do bad things and think they can walk away.
Better late than never.
Denise Gee, San Clemente
..
To the editor: Perhaps the guilty parties in the college admissions scandal could be required to fully fund scholarships at the schools where they cheated to gain entry for their children.
The financial support should include room and board and a monthly stipend for a qualified student who lacks the means. This type of restitution would be more meaningful than fines or jail time.
Patricia Koch, Long Beach
..
To the editor: Will universities like USC and Stanford reach out to the students denied admission because applicants whose parents cheated took their spot?
I think each qualifying student who was rejected should be given a full scholarship.
Nora Baladerian, Palm Springs
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook