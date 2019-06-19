Katie Porter shows courage on impeaching Trump. Is Pelosi watching?

To the editor: How refreshing to see a Democrat exhibiting not only integrity but also courage.
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) called for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump. She is one of two Democrats (along with Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey) who won election from Republican-leaning districts to support impeachment hearings.
What a contrast from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who refuses to support holding impeachment hearings.
She represents the traditional division between the shameless (Republicans) and the spineless (Democrats). She opposes impeachment because it is too “divisive” and she does not believe the public wants it. But if the House had waited for public opinion to be on its side in the 1970s before holding impeachment hearings, President Nixon might not have ultimately resigned.
Thank you, Rep. Porter, for your integrity and courage. If only there were more of you.
Roger Carasso, Santa Fe, N.M.
..
To the editor: As Trump’s pronouncements and behavior become more and more egregious, it has become clear to me that he wants to be impeached. He knows that the Senate would not convict him; therefore he could coast to victory in 2020 as an “innocent” but beleaguered man.
I would love to see Trump ousted by Congress. However, because of political reality today, I support Pelosi in going slow.
We must work hard to elect a Democratic president and see Trump gone for good.
Julie May, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook