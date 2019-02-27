Michael Cohen admitting his guilt makes him much more trustworthy than Trump

To the editor: I heard time and again from House Republicans on Wednesday that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s formal personal attorney, is a liar and therefore his testimony to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is not to be believed.
If two people commit a crime and are caught in the act, we know both are guilty. If one says I am guilty and the other denies guilt despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, we must assume both are criminals.
Cohen is not the one alleged to have had an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is, but it is Cohen who arranged the hush-money payment to her just before the 2016 election, and he produced evidence that Trump signed a reimbursement check.
Why are the Republicans insisting that Cohen is not to be believed because he is an admitted felon? The real horror is that Republicans continue to defend Trump, who may be the biggest liar to ever be president. This shows just how much trouble our country is in right now.
Leonard A. Zivitz, Fullerton
..
To the editor: I have a few questions to ask about Cohen.
One, who is paying Cohen’s attorney bills? Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer, is a longtime confidant of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Two, what does this have to do with collusion with Russia? Cohen does not have much to say about collusion.
Three, why is Congress asking a man who is going to prison for lying to Congress, to testify in Congress?
Nathan Post, Santa Barbara
..
To the editor: Cohen has testified about his contacts with Trump. He is telling the American public about his experiences with the president.
How do the Republicans respond? By trying to make a liar out of Cohen.
Cohen admitted before the committee that he has lied to benefit himself and that he has lied to benefit Trump. The Republicans are frustrated by their inability to humiliate a man who has already been humiliated and sentenced for his illegal behavior.
Do the Republicans believe they can hurt Cohen more than he has already hurt himself?
Esther Cole, Ventura
