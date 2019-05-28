Troops don't have to commit war crimes to win wars

To the editor: The letter that advocates pardoning U.S. soldiers accused of war crimes shows how far we’ve fallen into the moral abyss under President Trump’s “America first” policies.
People who complain that we cannot win a war while adhering to the rules of engagement strike me as ignorant of what they are condoning. If an invading army took this person’s family to a field, shot them, and threw them into a ditch, I doubt he would be so smug about allowing military organizations to commit atrocities in the name of winning a war.
But then, bullies believe they will always remain in the stronger position. Their bravado prevents them from understanding that the shoe could someday be on the other foot.
Is it not clear that such disgusting acts do not improve an army’s chance of “winning” a war against another country’s military? War itself is horrible enough, but to ignore even greater depravity by a military organization against a civilian population or captive military personnel is exactly what the international law against war crimes was intended to deter and prevent.
To shield one’s own military from prosecution for such acts is immoral and only invites our enemies to commit them against us and our military.
Ray McKown, Torrance
..
To the editor: If the debate about committing violent acts during war comes down to “legal authorization by superiors” as opposed to “individual initiative,” I must ask: Did the excuse “I was only following orders” do any good at Nuremberg?
David Ando, Torrance
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook