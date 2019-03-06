Why the Supreme Court cannot ignore religious discrimination

To the editor: A letter writer says the U.S. Supreme Court is hard pressed to uphold the ban on government establishment of religion because it has yet to rule against Congress’ mid-1950s addition of “under God” to the pledge of allegiance and placement of “In God We Trust” on currency.
History suggests otherwise. In the aftermath of the Civil War, schools remained racially segregated — disingenuously justified as “separate but equal” — until 1954, when the high court reversed its 1896 ruling that had upheld segregation.
As the U.S. becomes more religiously diversified, the high court will become more motivated to counter invidious discrimination based on religious beliefs.
Nancy A. Stone, Santa Monica
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook