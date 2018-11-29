Who knew that deregulation could harm people? (Hint: The Trump administration did)

To the editor: The absurdist dark comedy known as the Trump administration, by cutting regulations in a way that it knows will result in more premature deaths and other poor outcomes, continues its race to the bottom of civil society.
Like we really needed additional studies to inform us that breathing dirtier air, drinking dirtier water and having reduced access to healthcare come with real human consequences. Or that siding with predatory student lenders over students would result in increased student debt burdens. Who knew?
These admissions from the administration itself do not include the economic costs of the thoughtless and arbitrary tariffs, most of which kick in this January.
What remains remarkable is the level of support the administration continues to receive from the very group of Americans that will bear the brunt of these retrograde policy choices.
Mark Van Leeuwen, Newhall
To the editor: This administration ignores its own finding that rolling back Environmental Protection Agency regulations can cause an estimated 1,400 premature deaths annually. That’s the courtroom equivalent of negligent homicide.
When the administration admits that the proposed rules could lead to increased poverty levels, housing instability, reduced productivity and an inability to be educated, it confirms the very meanness of President Trump and his Cabinet, and the disdain they have for our citizens.
Eileen M. Elvins, Dana Point
