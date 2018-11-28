If Trump hit a 'home run' with Brett Kavanaugh and Kim Jong Un, what would a strikeout be?

To the editor: One letter writer cites President Trump’s engagement of North Korea and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh as “home runs,” while observing that even a broken clock is correct twice a day.
If getting hoodwinked by a murderous dictator and adding a man accused of sexual assault to the Supreme Court are “home runs,” I shudder to think what might be considered a strikeout.
Moreover, Trump isn’t an ordinary clock; he’s a sundial at night.
Ray McKown, Torrance

To the editor: One letter writer mentions Trump’s “home run” with North Korea. What precisely did Trump achieve? What did North Korea agree to do?
Susan Guilford, Orange
