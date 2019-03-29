You don't have to be Latino to have a lifelong love affair with Vicks

As Bermudez describes with the subjects of her piece, my mother rubbed it on our chests as well as on our necks when we had a cold or sore throat. Mom also had migraines — what she called “sick headaches” in the days before there were specific medications for her malady — and she used Vicks on her face. I also have had migraines since my late teenage years, and Vicks is never far from me.