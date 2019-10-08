Letters to the Editor: Betraying the Kurds in Syria is where Republicans draw the line?

To the editor: Finally, Republicans in Congress have come out from behind the wagons to publicly denounce the president over something. Hallelujah!

But wait — the U.S. withdrawal from northern Syria is where they have finally rediscovered their conscience? Of course, not betraying our Kurdish allies in the region is important, but everything before this (kids separated from their parents, cozying up to Vladimir Putin and the trillion-dollar annual deficit, just to name a few) was not too much?

Oh, that’s right, Islamic State is involved and stands to benefit. So, the Republicans’ fear of Islamic State is greater than their fear of a negative presidential tweet? Since when?

Roy Friedland, Los Angeles

To the editor: Once again the United States had broken its word with a group that depended on us not doing so.

Ever since the Pickering Treaty in 1794 between the federal government and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, also known as the Six Nations, we have either not honored or have simply ignored promises made in good faith by the other side.

It was the same with the Native Americans as it was with the South Vietnamese, the Marsh Arabs in Iraq and many others. Now it’s the Kurds.

Turkey has been trying for decades to rid itself of the possibility of much of the eastern part of the country being absorbed into a “Greater Kurdistan.” And, like presidents before him, Trump has betrayed people who assisted and trusted us.

Darcy Vernier, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Tell the parents of yet another American soldier killed in a faraway land that he or she died for no other reason than the U.S. is the world’s policeman.

I happen to agree with Trump on this one. Let the area’s people decide their fate. Then their blood will be shed for whatever their cause may be, not that of our brave soldiers.

Robert Rose, Brentwood

To the editor: Even without considering whether his course of action on the issues in Syria is appropriate, it is still abundantly clear that this, a tweet posted by Trump on Monday, is the ranting of a madman:

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!).”

Matthew Creager, West Hills