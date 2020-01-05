Letters to the Editor: The U.S. may start a war with Iran. Americans can’t let this happen

To the editor: The assassination by U.S. forces of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani in Iraq is an act of war on a sovereign nation that is unacceptable.

In 2017, President Trump unwisely pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran, setting the United States on the path to confrontation and possibly even war with that country. As with Iraq under President George W. Bush, attacking Iran could lead to disastrous consequences for the Iranians as well as the United States.

Every few years, our country goes to war or bombs another nation — Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and, soon, likely Iran. Why can’t we live in peace with other nations?

Chaitanya Davé, Rancho Palos Verdes

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Trump and his entire administration have constantly lied to us about things large and small, on matters of both great importance and those that do not matter at all. They have too often lied to us about easily verifiable facts.

So, when there is no way to independently verify the truth, why should we believe them now?

Bob Poe, Beverly Hills

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I know the Los Angeles Times does not like to give this president credit for anything he does. I get it. I personally do not like the man either.

However, the L.A. Times’ analysis of the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad misses some points.

Why did the Iranian-backed militia cease its hostility? Unlike the fatal attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, we responded with 300 additional troops, helicopters, additional air support and more fortification in Iraq.

We all know how Benghazi turned out.

Robert Rose, Brentwood

..

To the editor: The reason foreign embassies in Washington are not 104 acres of hardened bunkers to protect against attacks by Americans is that those countries have never ignored U.S. sovereignty, subjected the U.S. to deadly sanctions, invaded our country, created decades of chaos and political instability, carried out drone attacks with impunity, or pursued imperialist aims of preserving their ability to secure access to U.S. oil resources.

The nightmares that Iraqis have are not about distant conflicts that are the subject of partisan finger-pointing but, rather, the daily reminders of what the U.S. has done to their country. If you were an Iraqi, would you not also say, “Don’t let them win”?

Advertisement

Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach