Letters to the Editor: The Dodgers shouldn’t have even faced the Astros in the World Series

To the editor: Bill Dwyre, the sports editor emeritus of the Los Angeles Times, has jumped on the Bill Plaschke bandwagon, stating in his op-ed article that the Houston Astros’ cheating in 2017 “may have robbed the Dodgers of a championship.”

This pleasant fiction conveniently ignores reality, which is that absent any cheating by the Astros, the Dodgers likely would not have played them in the 2017 World Series.

Jon Udell, Santa Monica

To the editor: Astros sluggers George Springer, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman “need not wonder what will appear in the first paragraph of their obits” — what a satisfying observation in a moving column by Dwyre about cheating in baseball.

Perhaps acknowledging this “organized crime” can yet lead to the obviously just result: a decision by Major League Baseball to vacate the Astros 2017 World Series title.

Glenn Krinsky, Studio City