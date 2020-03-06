Letters to the Editor: Hey, John Roberts, remember when Brett Kavanaugh threatened Senate Democrats?

To the editor: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has denounced Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for a remark taken out of context, saying it was “dangerous” for Schumer to warn Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch that they will be scrutinized for their decisions on cases having to do with abortion.

Kavanaugh made a worse threat in his confirmation hearings. He blamed Democrats for his discomfort over the testimony of a credible witness, accusing them of trying to avenge the Clintons even though there was no evidence for that. “What goes around comes around,” he said, clearly signaling his intent to retaliate for this imagined grievance.

Americans need nine fair judges on the Supreme Court, not a 5-4 balance of biases.

Helen H. Gordon, Santa Barbara

To the editor: I am thoroughly disgusted with the tit-for-tat that is going on in Washington.

With the many issues facing our country today, I am amazed that Schumer has time to go a rally outside the Supreme Court to criticize and threaten two justices who do not agree with him on abortion.

There are important issues facing our country that need to be addressed by our leaders. I hope they will get on with the job they were elected to do.

Judith Juhasz, Pasadena

To the editor: Roberts sat like a potted plant during the impeachment trial. Now, he takes umbrage at Schumer’s remarks about Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

Where was he when President Trump tweeted that Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg needed to recuse themselves? Where was he when Trump tweeted about a judge with Mexican heritage? Where was he when Trump tweeted that the judges on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals were too liberal?

Now, the potted plant wakes up to defend two conservative justices. Do we really have an impartial Supreme Court?

Donna Sloan, Los Angeles