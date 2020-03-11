Letters to the Editor: Women who didn’t vote for Elizabeth Warren passed up an important opportunity

To the editor: I cried when I read the articles about Sen. Elizabeth Warren suspending her presidential campaign, not because I thought she had a chance, but because I knew she didn’t.

I am a 61-year-old woman who has watched states vote to revoke their ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. I have watched as mostly male politicians have voted to restrict a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. I have listened when economists acknowledge that women are paid far less than males in the same jobs.

I have watched as rape kits and rape cases have sat idle because it’s her word against his. I have waited for mostly male leaders to embrace the concept that women are equal in every way and should be treated so.

I have waited for women to take control of these situations and vote to demand equal rights. It has not happened.

Women make up 51% of the population. I cry when I realize women are voting against themselves.

Patricia Kattus, Encinitas

..

To the editor: From the moment Warren announced her candidacy for president, the so-called liberal press sounded off the sexist dog whistles:

“Elizabeth Warren has a likability problem.” “Is Elizabeth Warren electable?” “Can a woman beat President Trump?” “We like her, but can she win?”

Now suddenly, the very same publications that microaggressed and paper-cut her campaign to death with these hackneyed misogynistic tropes are writing touching eulogies about how sexism ran her off the tracks, despite her clearly superior competency.

Guys! Look in the mirror! You’re the reason a woman couldn’t win. You’re self-fulfilling prophecy fulfilled itself. And now you are all complaining that she was abused.

I’d really like to hear just one news outlet apologize to Warren — and to America — for depriving us of the most qualified candidate not only to be president, but to run against and beat Trump.

Celia Pearce, Boston

..

To the editor: All too predictably, the columns appear questioning whether America is too sexist to elect a female president. Malarkey!

Never mind that it’s the woke left that did not vote for their female candidates. No American would think twice about having a female neurosurgeon perform brain surgery (arguably a more important and personal vote).

If people turn their noses up when offered liver and tripe, don’t jump to the conclusion that they hate meat.

Craig A. Nelson, Solana Beach