Letters to the Editor: Forget coronavirus unpreparedness and give Trump credit for what he’s doing now

To the editor: President Trump is not a seasoned politician, a fact that he has proved time and again. Don’t expect him to be an effective politician today, but recognize the fact that he’s getting there.

Some of what Doyle McManus wrote about Trump ceding global leadership to China is old news. I feel that Trump has done a good job catching up and doing what needs to be done to protect Americans from the coronavirus.

As for shortages of test kits and other medical supplies, COVID-19 reared its ugly head so quickly that no government anywhere in the world had the ability truly to get ahead of it. We need to stop blaming Trump for our supposed unpreparedness, because he’s getting that job done now.

Does Trump need to take the worldwide leadership reins and cut China off at the pass? Yes, he does.

Gregory Sirbu, Redondo Beach

To the editor: About 200,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and worldwide the numbers are even more staggering.

Brave healthcare workers and first responders are risking their own lives to treat the sick and dying, all while worrying about the shortage of personal protective gear and equipment needed to treat these patients. Soon it may become necessary for doctors to be forced to decide who lives and who dies.

Meanwhile, the president bragged about the TV ratings for his daily coronavirus updates.

On the very, very long list of despicable things Trump has said and done, this one moves to the top. The man has not a shred of decency.

Sally Holloway, San Diego

To the editor: McManus tells us that China “bungled” its initial response to the coronavirus.

In fact, the Communist government deceitfully hid the problem from the world for several weeks, and it’s likely still hiding key information and data. Consequently, millions across the world have become infected and thousands have died.

To attack Trump, McManus becomes an apologist for a brutal totalitarian regime.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

To the editor: McManus points out that the United States under Trump is losing its global leadership role. A prime example offered was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s failed attempt to get the other G-7 nations to sign off on a communique calling the coronavirus the “Wuhan virus.”

This was wisely rejected by the other G-7 nations, a move that McManus said reflected that the coalition was disunited. I suggest that it reflected that the coalition was quite united against the xenophobic Trump regime.

The Trump administration is not fit to lead this nation nor the G-7.

Terry Shenkman, Culver City