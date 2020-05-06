Letters to the Editor: How L.A. County supervisors’ virtual meetings are ‘one huge Brown Act violation’

To the editor: From 2003 to 2014, I served as a member of one of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s regional service councils. Like the Metro board of directors, we were under the jurisdiction of the Brown Act, and I used to carry a copy with me to meetings. On more than one occasion, I had to cite it while chairing a meeting when another council member wanted to go into closed session on an item that was not exempted within the act. (“What L.A. County’s supes are telling you about your right to be heard: Just shut up,” editorial, May 4)

The situation with the county Board of Supervisors, therefore, sounds to me like one huge Brown Act violation. There are very few excuses for noncompliance, and what your editorial describes doesn’t come even close to what I know to be acceptable.

I suggest that any actions taken by the supervisors without the public being able to comment be subject to legal challenge. I further suggest that state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra look into this.

Kymberleigh Richards, Van Nuys